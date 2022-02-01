Crystal Palace signed Derby County striker Luke Plange yesterday.

Plange, 19, signs for Crystal Palace from Derby County for a £1million fee. The striker has scored three in eight Championship outings for the Rams this season, and will remain at the club on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

It comes after another difficult month for Derby County who remain in administration – Plange joins Graeme Shinnie, Sam Baldock, Dylan Williams, David Marshall and Phil Jagielka on the list of this month’s player departures.

Manager Wayne Rooney was determined to keep his squad in tact this month.

And at the start of January, Derby landed themselves in even more hot water with the EFL after the club’s administrators rejected multiple bids for the players, though they’ve obviously changed their mind and decided to sell a handful of names.

See what these Derby County fans have had to say about Plange’s move to Crystal Palace online:

Rooney lied to then? — James Crossland (@jcrossland88) January 31, 2022

Undisclosed, that means probably under 1 million, actually feel sick, sold Plange, Delap and Gordon for a combined fee of 4 million 🤢🤮 — Stefan Broo🐏e (@StefanBroome) January 31, 2022

Good move for him and we need the money. Makes sense with him being loaned back. — DCFCtalk (@DcFcTalk) January 31, 2022

Glad we've got him for the rest of the season, but absolutely gutted that he won't be a Ram next season — Higgo. 🐏 (@CurtHiggo) January 31, 2022

At least we've made a deadline day signing.. — stephen. (@dcfcstephen) January 31, 2022

Can anyone explain how Plange can return on loan (for the same wage) But we wasn’t allowed to resign Jags on loan (on the same wage)??? — Jordan C ⚫️⚪️ (@JordanC31494804) January 31, 2022