Bournemouth completed the signing of Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele yesterday.

Dembele, 25, joins Scott Parker’s Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The Scottish attacker has been with Posh for the past few seasons where he’s thoroughly impressed, particularly last season when he scored 11 goals and assisted 10 in his 42 League One outings.

He’s scored five and assisted one so far this season. Dembele has played 24 times in the Championship for Posh who are struggling near the foot of the table, and things will only get more difficult for them after losing Dembele.

But what do Peterborough fans think about the move?

Dembele has seemingly been pushing for a move to a team higher up in the Championship table for some time.

Posh were reluctant to let him go, having rejected multiple bids for his services this month. But the Cherries eventually agreed a fee with Peterborough, and Dembele leaves.

