Bournemouth completed the signing of Peterborough United’s Siriki Dembele yesterday.

Dembele, 25, joins Scott Parker’s Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The Scottish attacker has been with Posh for the past few seasons where he’s thoroughly impressed, particularly last season when he scored 11 goals and assisted 10 in his 42 League One outings.

He’s scored five and assisted one so far this season. Dembele has played 24 times in the Championship for Posh who are struggling near the foot of the table, and things will only get more difficult for them after losing Dembele.

But what do Peterborough fans think about the move?

Dembele has seemingly been pushing for a move to a team higher up in the Championship table for some time.

Posh were reluctant to let him go, having rejected multiple bids for his services this month. But the Cherries eventually agreed a fee with Peterborough, and Dembele leaves.

See how these Peterborough United fans reacted to the news online:

Good Luck Dembs- been the most exciting player to watch at Posh for some time. Sky’s the limit now. 👏👏 — Gary Darrell (@GaryDarrell) January 31, 2022

Been good for us but glad the Dembele saga is over — mark carter (@mark9697) January 31, 2022

He was a player but I don't expect him to play many games.. he's got to learn alot and improve first — Neil Benjamin (@cheekylondoner) January 31, 2022

He’s a very special player and did well for us. Shame it ended this way but best of luck to him of course. Could shine in the Prem with good management and a good attitude. — Peter Lloyd (@Faugeres34) January 31, 2022

Can't believe we have sold to our title rivals….. — Leigh Lazaretti (@LeighLaz11) January 31, 2022

Thanks for some great memories &for the promotion. Bit of a theme being established about how u leave clubs though which you may want to work on, bit of loyalty goes a long way with fans! Enjoy the North & hope the back gets better soon😉 Good luck &please don’t score against us — Wombling Free (@Mgdservices1972) January 31, 2022