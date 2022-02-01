QPR have signed Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick on loan until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Hendrick, 30, joined QPR on loan from Newcastle at the very last minute of the January transfer window.

The Republic of Ireland international is best known for his time at Derby County and Burnley. He’s been on the books at Newcastle since last season, where he featured 22 times in the Premier League scoring twice.

He’d featured only three times in the league for the Magpies this season and played only 11 minutes of league football under new manager Eddie Howe.

And Hendrick was being linked with a loan move away from St James’ Park – Middlesbrough were said to be keen on loaning him for the remainder of the season but it’s QPR who get the deal over the line.

It’s a move that’s excited a lot of QPR fans as well – he brings a host of Premier League experience to the club and should aid their bid for promotion this season.

See what these QPR fans have said online about the signing of Hendrick:

