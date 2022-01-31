Sunderland are said to be “very close” to reuniting with former fan favourite Jermain Defoe.

Sunderland are in a decent spot in the Sky Bet League One table, currently sitting in 3rd place. On Saturday they were given a very rude awakening though, with Bolton thrashing them 6-0, a result that saw the sacking of Lee Johnson.

As the transfer window edges shut, Sky Sports are reporting that the Black Cats are closing in on free agent veteran striker Defoe:

Sunderland are 'very close' to signing Jermain Defoe on a contract until the end of the season! ✍️ Could it be a potential promotion fairy tale reunion with #SAFC fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/lsKPFWbM3C — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 31, 2022

Defoe has been heavily linked with a return to the Stadium of Light this month and given that he’s a free agent, Sunderland don’t have to rush to get a deal done before the deadline.

Defoe – a possible Wearside return

39-year-old Defoe has been without a club since the middle of January when his 18-month stay at Scottish champions Rangers came to an end.

Defoe has come a long way since sparking as an 18-year-old whilst on loan at Bournemouth where he scored in 10 consecutive league games for the Cherries.

However, what has remained a constant have been the goals – 284 of them in 723 career games. The bulk of his success came at Tottenham where he scored 143 goals in 362 games for Spurs.

He also enjoyed a spell on Wearside with Sunderland between 2015-2017 after a move from MLS side Toronto FC. He scored 37 goals in 93 games for the Black Cats.

Thoughts?

Sunderland fell off the wagon against Bolton and were taught a rude lesson as the Trotters thrashed them with ease.

They are the division’s top-scoring side (53 goals) and have looked lethal at times. They are definitely an outfit with goals in them.

Bringing in Defoe, with him being available, is a no-brainer. Even at the age of 39, the 57-cap ex-England star would still get goals at League One level.

His calibre and experience could also prove vital as the Black Cats look to negotiate the rest of the season and push for promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship.