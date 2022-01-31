Luton Town goalkeeper Simon Sluga has joined Bulgarian First Division side Ludogrets on a permanent transfer.

The 28-year-old has been with the Hatters since 2019, when he became the club’s record signing following their promotion to the Championship.

Now, with six months remaining on his contract, Luton Town have now cashed in on Sluga, confirming he has joined Ludogorets on a permanent deal.

He has since made three appearances for the Croatian national team, and will now play for Ludogrets as they look to qualify for European football again.

Sluga’s time with Luton

This season, Luton Town have floated around the middle of the Championship table, and Sluga has made nineteen appearances across all competitions. He hadn’t played since the beginning of December, however, after being dropped for back-up keeper James Shea.

He kept seven clean sheets over the first half of the season, helping Nathan Jones’ side stay well clear of the relegation zone. Last season, he was voted Luton’s Player of the Year by some of the club’s fan groups and trusts.

Despite a difficult start to life in England, Sluga became a fan favourite and a consistent shot-stopper for the Hatters.

Available replacements

As previously mentioned, back-up keeper Shea has taken the number one role in recent weeks, keeping four clean sheets in the process. The 30-year-old has been with Luton since 2017, making 86 appearances and winning back-to-back promotions in that time.

The Hatters’ deadline day signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer also means there is fresh cover and competition in the wake of Sluga’s departure. The Englishman has previously won promotion from the Championship with the Villains but nowadays struggles for Premier League game time.