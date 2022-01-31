Barnsley are set to recruit Metz midfielder Amine Bassi on loan until the end of the season, it has been reported.

Barnsley are struggling at the foot of the Sky Bet Championship at the moment and in a real relegation scrap. However, as the January transfer window edges closer to its close, local reporter Doug O’Kane has what could be good news for eager Tykes fans:

With six of the 743 hours of the January transfer window remaining, #barnsleyfc are almost certain to announce Amine Bassi in the next few hours. Loan.

Watford's Domingos Quina is also likely to join on loan until the end of the season, but that's not completely done yet. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) January 31, 2022

Bassi’s time in French football

24-year-old Bassi’s sole exposure to football has been through the French leagues, beginning with his time at US Bezons.

A series of free transfers have seen him move to the likes of SAS Epinal and AS Nancy, with a final free deal seeing him end up at Metz last summer.

His most successful time has been at AS Nancy-Lorraine where he has 119 appearances to his name, scoring 26 goals and adding 17 assists.

Since signing for Metz last summer, Bassi has six appearances under his belt – five of these coming in Ligue 1 this season.

Thoughts?

Barnsley certainly need all the help that they can get if they are to avoid the drop into League One next season.

The South Yorkshire side really haven’t been firing on all cylinders at all this season. They are a pale imitation of the swashbuckling outfit they were last time around under Valerien Ismael.

One of the main players in the successes of last season was attacking midfielder Alex Mowatt who left for West Brom last summer.

Bassi is a player with bags of experience in France’s Ligue 2 competition – 105 games to be precise. He is a player who knows where the goal is and has 11 goals and seven assists in 41 games for Nancy the past two seasons.

His impending arrival could give the Tykes options in front goal that they have been lacking since Mowatt’s departure from the club.