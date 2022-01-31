Reading striker George Puscas has agreed to join Serie B side Pisa SC on loan, with an obligation to buy included if they win promotion.

Puscas has been linked with a move away from the Royals this month, with Belgian side Anderlecht mentioned as potential suitors previously.

Now, as per Romanian reporter Emanuel Rosu, Puscas has agreed to leave Reading on loan, with a move to Italian Serie B side Pisa SC on the cards.

Rosu states on Twitter that the deal includes an obligation to buy clause in the event Pisa win promotion to Serie A. That could be on the cards too, with the club currently sat in 2nd place in Serie B, one point behind table-toppers Lecce.

Not only that, but Reading will receive 20% of any future sale if the move is made permanent too.

EXCLUSIVE: George Puscas moves to Pisa on loan from Reading.

There's an obligation to buy for €5m if Pisa get promoted to Serie A at the end of the season.#ReadingFC also retain 20% of future transfer. pic.twitter.com/INIpNqGWxo — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) January 31, 2022

Puscas’ season so far

The former Inter Milan striker hasn’t been able to recapture the form shown in his debut campaign with Reading, netting only two goals across all competitions so far this season.

Puscas has netted two goals, one coming in Reading’s FA Cup defeat to Kidderminster Harriers and the other in the dramatic 4-3 loss to Huddersfield Town earlier this month. He has played 27 times across all competitions, chipping in with one assist alongside his two goals.

A fresh start

After a difficult campaign this season and an injury-hit one last time out, a move back to Italy will give Puscas the chance to start afresh and kick on away from Reading.

He enjoyed success in Italy’s Serie B previously, so it will be hoped that he can get back to his best while on loan with Pisa.