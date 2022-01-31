Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo is being eyed up by Watford, who are said to be reading a late bid for the 22-year-old.

Semenyo has already been linked with a move away from Bristol City today, with Nottingham Forest said to have seen an approach for the attacker knocked back.

Now, TEAMtalk has claimed that Premier League side Watford are now preparing a late move for the Bristol City talent.

It is said that new Hornets boss Roy Hodgson is interested in bringing Semenyo to Vicarage Road. The Robins are keen to hold onto Semenyo beyond today’s deadline, reportedly slapping a hefty £20m price tag on the head of the London-born talent.

Semenyo’s campaign to date

Since returning to action in November, Semenyo has been in impressive form for Bristol City.

In his last eight Championship games, the former Newport County and Sunderland loan man has managed four goals and five assists. Across all competitions, Semenyo has chipped in with nine goals and 14 assists in 82 games for the Robins.

Able to feature anywhere across the front three, Semenyo netted both goals against table-toppers Fulham in a 6-2 loss earlier this month.

The situation at Ashton Gate

With the Robins demanding a hefty fee for the forward and with little time remaining to do a deal, it would be a surprise to see a move materialise before the end of the window.

Bristol City are keen to keep a hold of the forward, who still has 18 months remaining on his contract with the club.