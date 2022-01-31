Bristol Rovers are reportedly in the race to sign Fleetwood Town midfielder Callum Camps.

The 26-year-old has been with the Cod Army since the summer of 2020, after signing from Rochdale, and has six months left on his contract. If Fleetwood want to receive a fee for Camps, they may have to cash in while they can before the window slams shut.

Now, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has stated that Bristol Rovers are eyeing a loan move for the midfielder, with Shrewsbury Town also interested.

BRISTOL ROVERS. Late move for Callum Camps at FLEETWOOD. SHREWSBURY also in that race. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2022

More on Camps…

The midfielder has played 21 times for Fleetwood this season across all competitions, scoring two goals and assisting four in the process. These numbers are relatively low for Camps, who, since arriving in League One, has consistently been known as a goalscoring midfielder.

After making his way through Rochdale’s academy, the Northern Irishman went on to play 240 times for the club, scoring 30 times in the process. He enjoyed one of his best seasons to date last campaign, netting 11 league goals as his Fleetwood side finished 15th in League One.

Injury kept Camps out for around a month through November and December, but after recovering he immediately returned to the matchday squad.

The situation at Bristol Rovers

If the 26-year-old does make a move to the Gas before this evening’s window closure, he will be linking up with former manager Joey Barton, who first brought him to Fleetwood Town. Bristol Rovers sit 12th in the League Two table, six points behind the play-off positions.

Rovers have tended to utilise a 4-2-3-1 formation under Barton, meaning Camps would be competing with the likes of Paul Coutts and Josh Grant in the midfield positions.

Their next game comes this Saturday as they take on Sutton United at Gander Green Lane; supporters will be hoping the team can carry on their current impressive form and make a push for the League Two playoffs.