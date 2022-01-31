Portsmouth are set to sign forward Aiden O’Brien from League One rivals Sunderland, it has been claimed.

Former Millwall man O’Brien has been in and out of the Sunderland starting XI this season, with 10 of his 17 League One appearances coming off the bench.

Now, as per a report from The News, the Irishman is set to leave the Stadium of Light to join League One rivals Portsmouth.

It is said that the 28-year-old is set to bolster Danny Cowley’s attacking ranks by penning a short-term deal at Fratton Park, bringing an end to his time with the Black Cats.

O’Brien has spent the last year-and-a-half with Sunderland and with his contract expiring at the end of this season, he looks poised for a move away before tonight’s deadline.

The season so far…

As said before, O’Brien was in and out of the side under Lee Johnson’s management, with his last League One start coming in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Shrewsbury Town back in November.

Across all competitions, the forward has managed six goals and three assists in 25 games this campaign. He managed an impressive four goals in five Carabao Cup games as the Black Cats progressed to the quarter-finals before losing comprehensively to Arsenal.

Cowley’s attacking ranks

The addition of O’Brien will be a useful one for Pompey. He can operate in a range of roles, featuring anywhere across the front three as well as in attacking midfield.

Reeco Hackett, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Marcus Harness are all available as options on the wing, while Tyler Walker and George Hirst are the main options at the top of the pitch.