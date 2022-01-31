Sheffield United have completed the loan signing of Brentford defender Charlie Goode until the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been with the Bees since 2020 after signing from League Two side Northampton Town and has since been in and out of the team’s starting eleven.

This move marks Goode’s first loan spell away from the London outfit, and he will be hoping to gain some valuable first-team minutes over the second half of the campaign.

About Goode…

So far this season, the Englishman has made eight appearances across all competitions for Brentford this season. He fell down Thomas Frank’s pecking order after picking up a hamstring injury at the beginning of December. This was sustained at an unfortunate time for Goode, who had recently broken into the starting eleven.

Goode played for both Watford and Fulham’s various youth ranks, before making his way through the National League and Scunthorpe United. After moving to Northampton on loan and then on a permanent deal, the defender played some of his most promising football as he captained his side to promotion.

Goode signed for the Bees in a deal worth around £1m and played a part in the club’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

A good fit…

The Blades started the season off with Slavisa Jokanović in charge, who played a four at the back system with wingers. Since appointing Paul Heckingbottom as manager, they have switched back to a more familiar three-defender formation, something Goode has experience playing in at Brentford.

The centre-back will be competing with the likes of Jack Robinson, John Egan and Chris Basham for a regular spot in the starting eleven.

Sheffield United’s next game comes this Friday, as they travel down south to take on Birmingham City. The Blades will be looking to push for a play-off spot after experiencing an inconsistent start to the season.