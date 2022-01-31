French outfit Dijon have rejected a bid from Nottingham Forest for Jonathan Panzo, reports claims.

Reports coming from French journalist Loic Tanzi (via SportWitness) have revealed that Nottingham Forest have failed with a deadline day bid for Dijon centre-back Panzo.

Whilst Forest have failed with a bid for the Englishman, Tanzi says that negotiations are set to continue.

Panzo hasn’t made a league appearance for Dion in Ligue 2 this season. He’s seemingly fallen well out of contention with the club but he appeared 22 times in Ligue 1 last time round, with Dijon being relegated.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Chelsea youth academy, but has previously spent time with AS Monaco and Cercle Brugge.

He has also represented England at U17, U19 and U21 level, playing under Steve Cooper when he led England’s U17 side to the U17 World Cup in 2017.

Forest’s positive January…

Cooper has made some positive moves in this month’s transfer window. He’s managed to bolster his defence with the additions of Richie Laryea and Steve Cook, with Keinan Davis joining on loan from Aston Villa and hitting the ground running.

Forest now have some impressive names at the back, with Cook alongside the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

Worrall though could well be leaving in the summer – he’s had Premier League suitors for the past 18 months or so, with those links failing to die down after another strong showing from the centre-back this season.

Panzo could well be seen as a long-term replacement for Worrall. He’s a young player st 21 and someone who Cooper already knows, and it seems like Panzo could be available after falling out of favour in France this season.