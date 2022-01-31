Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson is poised to make a move to Gillingham, with the Lions set to cancel his contract at The Den.

It emerged from the South London Press that Millwall are set to terminate Thompson’s contract at The Den today, with the midfielder set to leave the club before the window slams shut.

Now, in the wake of his impending exit from Millwall, it has been claimed that he is poised to make a move to League One strugglers Gillingham.

As per reporter Jordan Cross, Thompson is set to make a move to the Gills upon his contract termination with Millwall.

Hearing Ben Thompson is poised to agree a move to Gillingham after having his contract cancelled at Millwall #Pompey *runs for cover* — Jordan Cross (@pn_jordan_cross) January 31, 2022

Thompson has been in and around the first-team picture at The Den since making his way through their youth ranks but he has fallen out of favour over time. Now, with his contract running out at the end of the season, it seems the 25-year-old is set to depart.

A Portsmouth favourite

During the 2018/19 campaign, Thompson joined Portsmouth on loan in a bid to pick up game time away from Millwall.

He thoroughly impressed in his temporary stint at Fratton Park and his time at the club is fondly remembered by supporters. Thompson has been linked with a return to Pompey on multiple occasions, but he now looks as though he will be joining divisional rivals Gillingham.

Thompson’s time with Millwall

Since progressing through the Lions’ youth ranks, Thompson has played 185 times for the club across all competitions.

In the process, he has netted 12 goals and chipped in with four assists.