Crystal Palace are hoping to complete a deal for Derby County attacker Luke Plange before tonight’s transfer deadline, reports claims.

Plane, 19, was yesterday linked with a last-minute move from Derby County to Crystal Palace.

The striker is a product of the Arsenal youth academy but joined up with the Rams in 2020, and has since broken into the first-team under Wayne Rooney.

He’s scored three goals in eight Championship outings this season including one in Derby’s 2-2 draw with Birmingham City over the weekend.

Now though, a report from Daily Mail has revealed that Derby County are asking for at least £1million for the striker, and that Palace are stepping up their efforts to get a deal over the line before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

A star in the making?

Plange joined Arsenal at the age of six. He’d go on to become a prolific player for the club’s youth sides but would never make it into the Gunners’ development side.

Since joining Derby, Plange has been able to make the step into U23 football and now into professional men’s football, and he’s quickly proving a hit among Derby County supporters.

The young striker has scored a variety of goals. His goal v Birmingham City yesterday was curled in from the edge of the box, but that could well be the last goal he scores for the Rams.

Palace look like they’re going to put all their efforts today into signing the striker, and at £1million it’ll be a real steal for the Eagles.

Up next for Rooney’s Derby County is a trip to Huddersfield Town in midweek.