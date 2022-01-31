Fulham defender Steven Sessegnon is reportedly a loan target for Plymouth Argyle, with the club looking to bring him in before the window slams shut.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a winter move away from Fulham, with Hull City supposedly planning a move for his signature.

Sessegnon has performed in multiple roles for a number of Championship sides in the past, and it seems the next step in his personal development is to head to League One promotion hopefuls Plymouth. Alex Crook, reporter for talkSPORT, states that the youngster could link up with Steven Schumacher’s side today.

The defender has spent all of his permanent professional career at the West London side. After breaking through Fulham’s academy alongside his brother Ryan, Sessegnon has made 19 appearances in total across all competitions.

Unfortunately for the right-back, he has struggled for senior game time this season and has been subjected to Under-23s football without any first team appearances. He made 15 appearances in Fulham’s previous promotion campaign and began to show signs of improvement under the management of Scott Parker.

Sessegnon also enjoyed a loan spell at Championship side Bristol City last time out, where he made 18 appearances in the league for the Robins.

Where will Sessegnon fit in at Plymouth?

Plymouth have regularly played with a back three formation this season, which, until recently, saw them firmly placed in the League One play-off positions at least. Losing manager Ryan Lowe to Preston and other key members has seen their form falter somewhat, and Sessegnon would be joining a club hopeful of turning their season back in the right direction.

The 21-year-old has performed at right-back, wing-back and midfield during his professional career. This versatility could make for a shrewd signing, and one which would fill a gap in a number of positions for the Pilgrims.

Plymouth’s next game takes place this Saturday, as they travel to London to take on Chelsea in an FA Cup fourth-round tie. Supporters will be hoping their club can make a few last-minute details before entering the second half of the league season.