Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal of £2m for Stoke City striker Sam Surridge, it has been reported.

Surridge, 23, was linked with a move to Cardiff City earlier today, with reports claiming the Stoke City man was poised to join on loan.

However, it has now emerged that Nottingham Forest have agreed a fee to bring Surridge to the City Ground.

As per The Telegraph reporter John Percy, the two clubs have agreed a fee of £2m, with the former England U21 international set to undergo a medical with Steve Cooper’s side this afternoon.

#nffc have agreed a fee of around £2m with Stoke for striker Sam Surridge, who is set for a medical this afternoon. Forest also targeting a defender and (possibly) a winger before the deadline #scfc — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) January 31, 2022

Surridge only made a permanent move to Stoke City in the summer, arriving from fellow Championship side Bournemouth.

Much of his game time this season has come as a substitute and he hasn’t featured for Michael O’Neill’s side since the Potters’ 2-1 loss to Preston North End at the start of this month.

A welcome addition

Should Surridge’s move to Nottingham Forest go through, it will be a welcome signing for Cooper and co.

Lewis Grabban and loan man Keinan Davis are the only natural strikers on the books at the City Ground as it stands, so Surridge will bring some much-needed cover and competition to Cooper’s attacking ranks.

Reunited…

Cooper and Surridge are both familiar with one another, with the striker spending time under Cooper’s management while on loan at Swansea City.

The Stoke City man impressed during his time in South Wales, scoring seven goals in 23 outings as he bid to pick up game time away from Bournemouth.