Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson is reportedly set to join Peterborough United on a loan move until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old, currently on loan with Ipswich Town, looks as though he will be recalled from his loan spell at Portman Road.

Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope states that Coulson is set for a deadline day switch to Peterborough United, with Middlesbrough looking to give him a shot at regular Championship game time on loan at London Road.

Boro’s Hayden Coulson heading to Peterborough on loan I’m hearing #mfc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) January 31, 2022

Coulson would be joining a Posh side sat 22nd in the second tier with one of the worst defensive records in the Football League.

A closer look at Coulson…

The Englishman has made six appearances for the Tractor Boys so far this season and has consistently struggled with injury woes during his six-month spell. Ipswich have brought in full-back Dominic Thompson on loan from Premier League side Brentford which leaves cover for Coulson’s potential exit.

The left-back has previously enjoyed other loan spells since making his way through Boro’s youth system over recent years. In 2018 he joined Scottish side St Mirren on loan, and then Cambridge United six months later. Some of Coulson’s best career performances to date came at the Cambridgeshire side, a factor that may play a big part in a loan move to Posh.

During his time at the U’s, the defender made 14 appearances over the second half of the season, which was then followed by another 16 for his parent club the following campaign.

Where would Coulson fit in at Peterborough?

Posh are, at present, stuck in the relegation zone and two points behind Reading with a game in hand. Their most successful performances, have come while utilising a back three formation. Taking into account Coulson’s experience at left wing-back, he could fit perfectly into the system.

Dan Butler, who was part of Peterborough’s promotion-winning side last season, recently picked up a season-ending injury, leaving an empty spot for an incoming player.

Darren Ferguson’s men welcome QPR this Saturday in a fourth-round FA Cup tie. They will be hoping to take a break from their exhausting league form, which has seen them get no closer to escaping the relegation battle.