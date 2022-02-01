Ex-Fulham man Alexander Kačaniklić spent a total of six years on the books at Craven Cottage, but what’s the winger up to these days?

The Swedish International started his youth career in his native country with Helsingborgs IF and was picked up by Liverpool in 2007 aged 16.

First-team opportunities were hard to come by for Kačaniklić and he moved to Fulham in 2010, making the jump up to the first-team in 2012. He was part of the deal that saw defender Paul Konchesky move in the opposite direction and team up with former Fulham manager Roy Hodgson.

Still at a young age, the winger spent loan spells at Watford and Burnley to gain experience and would break into the Fulham side a year later. Kačaniklić played 100 times for Fulham and managed 11 goals and nine assists, with his most memorable goals coming against Norwich City in a 5-0 win and scoring at the Emirates in a 3-3 draw with Arsenal.

Having spent six years at the club, Kačaniklić left Fulham in 2016 and tried his luck in France with top-flight side Nantes. He featured 31 times for the club, scoring no goals but providing four assists.

Following his unsuccessful spell, he moved back to Sweden and signed for Hammarby IF. In the 2019 season, he played 25 games and scored 10 goals. Kačaniklić enjoyed another successful season and then signed for Croatian side Hajduk Split.

He has been at the club since last summer and has made 24 appearances, scoring two goals.

Kačaniklić has featured 21 times for his country, making his debut in 2012. He has scored three goals, making his last appearance in 2020.