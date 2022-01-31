Middlesbrough have rejected two offers from Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur for defender Djed Spence, according to ESPN Senior Football Writer James Olley.

Middlesbrough value Spence at £15 million and Olley reports that both bids fell short of their asking price.

The right-back has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest this term and his fine form meant the 21-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from the top flight and overseas.

As well as Tottenham, Premier League sides Arsenal, Brentford and Southampton are all keen, as are Italian Serie A sides Roma and Inter Milan.

Spence was seen as temporarily surplus to requirements under previous Boro boss Neil Warnock and was loaned out in the summer.

Since then there has been the rise of Isaiah Jones at the Riverside and so despite Spence’s great form, he may still be down the pecking order should he return.

Therefore, if any bid came in that matched their valuation of the player, it is likely Middlesbrough would not get in the way of a departure.

However, given he has played for two clubs already this season, he would not be allowed to play for a third as per the FA rules.

Therefore, if he was to sign for another club before the deadline this evening, he would have to be loaned back to either Boro or Forest to see out the rest of the campaign.

Olley states that Spurs are unlikely to come in with a third bid however, and Spence will remain at the City Ground at least until his loan deal expires.