Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has revealed “multiple” Premier League clubs are showing an interest in young striker Mason Burstow.

Burstow, 18, has emerged in Johnnie Jackson’s first-team plans at Charlton Athletic after some impressive goalscoring form this season.

The young striker has proved to be a nuisance at youth level and his form has translated to the senior stage too, netting an impressive six goals in 14 games for the Addicks as well as chipping in with two assists.

Now, Addicks owner Sandgaard has revealed his performances have caught the eyes of “multiple” Premier League clubs.

As quoted by the South London Press, Sandgaard revealing that top-flight clubs are “fishing” to see if they can recruit the talented striker, though added that he doesn’t think any of the clubs keen will meet his valuation.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We have got multiple Premier League teams who are fishing to see if they can do a quick deal when it comes to Burstow.

“We’ll see what happens. I don’t think any of them have come up to the price level that I’m expecting, considering his talent. We’re just sitting tight. In contrast to the past, we can sit back and wait to see if the price is right instead of panicking and selling on the last day of the window. That is not happening anymore.

“There is a right value for a very talented player like Mason Burstow.

“We’ll see what happens. If it doesn’t happen now then maybe it will happen in the next year or two.”

Not only one for the future…

Given his prolific goalscoring record and the fact that he’s only 18-years-old, Burstow looks to be a seriously promising talent for the long term. However, his exploits in front of goal show that he can be an important player for Charlton Athletic in the present.

The youngster has an eye for goal beyond his years and he has already shown he can do it at first-team level.

Jackson hasn’t shown any fear in bringing him into his senior side either, handing Burstow consecutive starts in League One games against Cheltenham Town and Fleetwood Town, scoring the opening goal against the latter.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to see Burstow attracting interest from elsewhere given his recent exploits, but the Addicks will surely be keen to hold onto him beyond the end of today’s deadline.