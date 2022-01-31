Sheffield Wednesday and Barnsley want Club Brugge’s Owen Otasowie, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 31.01.21, 14.33).

The Yorkshire pair are both being linked with a late swoop for the midfielder.

Otasowie, 21, is a USA International with a single cap under his belt to date.

Sky Sports claim Greek giants AEK Athens are also keen on a move for him.

Story so far

Otasowie started out in the Mass Elite Academy before having a spell as a youngster at West Ham United. He then switched to Wolves in 2017 and was handed his senior debut three years later in a Europa League clash against Besiktas.

The youngster went on to play six more times for their senior side in all competitions before heading out the exit door in August last year.

He signed for Club Brugge but has since struggled for game time with the Belgian outfit during the first-half of this season.

Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday want him?

Barnsley are bottom of the Championship and have won just two league games in this campaign. They are at serious risk of dropping into League One unless they can find a miraculous run of form.

Poya Asbaghi’s side are yet to make a signing this month and have until the deadline at 11pm to add reinforcements to their ranks.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, are looking to gain promotion from the third tier this term under Darren Moore and are currently sat in 8th place, six points off the play-offs with a game in hand.