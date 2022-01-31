Oxford United have completed the permanent signing of Middlesbrough attacker Marcus Browne.

The 24-year-old has signed for the U’s for an undisclosed fee, it has been announced, marking his third separate spell at the Oxfordshire side.

Browne has become Karl Robinson’s second signing of the January window and will wear the number 12 shirt for his new club.

More on Browne…

The Englishman has struggled for game time so far this season, despite previously successful campaigns at both League One and Championship level. Browne has made zero appearances so far this season, with recurring injury issues limiting his involvement

After making his way through West Ham United’s youth ranks, the winger made his first loan move to Oxford in 2018, where he scored nine goals in 44 matches. He then became Jonathan Woodgate’s first signing in charge of Boro but experienced limited game time and further injury woes across two seasons.

Browne briefly enjoyed another stint at the U’s in 2020, where he scored five goals over 16 appearances.

Where will Browne fit in at Oxford?

Under the management of Robinson, Oxford have often played with wingers in a 4-2-3-1 system, one which Browne has previously enjoyed success. The 24-year-old will be competing with former Hammers teammate Nathan Holland for a starting position, as well as the in-form Mark Sykes.

The Oxfordshire side currently occupy 6th spot in the League One table, a position they will be more than familiar with over previous seasons. They will be looking to add to their impressive goalscoring tally which sees them have the second-most goals scored in the league (50).

Their next game comes away against promotion rivals Wigan Athletic tomorrow night, in an already crucial matchup. Supporters of the club will be hoping they can hold onto some of their key assets before the end of the window, with the likes of Cameron Brannagan attracting continued interest.