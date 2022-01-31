Stoke City are considering a deadline day loan swoop for Arsenal defender Omar Rekik, it has been claimed.

Rekik, 20, has spent the vast majority of this month away on international duty with Tunisia, helping them to the AFCON quarter-finals before being knocked out by Burkina Faso at the weekend.

Now, upon his return to England, it has emerged that the Arsenal youngster is a target for Stoke City.

As per Stoke on Trent Live, Michael O’Neill is eyeing up the Dutch-born talent as a potential loan signing as he looks to further bolster his defensive ranks.

Along with that, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta would like the youngster to head out on a temporary deal to give him a shot at regular first-team game time away from the Emirates Stadium.

More on Rekik…

Rekik, brother of former Manchester City youngster and current Sevilla defender Karim Rekik, has been with the Gunners since January 2021. He made the move to North London from Hertha Berlin and has found regular game time with Arsenal’s U23 side since.

The Tunisia international is yet to make his senior debut at club level, but he has three caps for Mondher Kebaier’s Tunisia side.

Stoke’s defensive options

O’Neill has already brought in Taylor Harwood-Bellis (loan) and Phil Jagielka this month, adding two new centre-backs to his ranks.

Their arrivals cover for the departure of Danny Batth and the long-term injury to Harry Souttar, while Ben Wilmot and James Chester are also options at the heart of defence.