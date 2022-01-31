Northampton Town’s bid for Scottish forward Louis Appere has been accepted by Dundee United.

The Cobblers have added four new players to their ranks this month, with Jon Brady bringing in Josh Eppiah, Tyler Magloire, Idris Kanu and Chanka Zimba in on loan.

Now, as per The Courier, Northampton Town have now seen a bid accepted by Dundee United for striker Appere.

The Scottish Premiership side are said to have cashed in on the 22-year-old attacker, with Northampton agreeing to bring him to Sixfields on a permanent basis.

Appere sees his contract at Tannadice run out at the end of the season, but a deadline day move to Northampton Town will ensure Dundee United receive a fee for the forward, removing the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer.

More on Appere…

Appere has been with Dundee United since 2016 and has become a first-team regular since making his way through the club’s youth ranks.

The attacker is able to feature anywhere across the front three but plays most of his football as a centre-forward. Across all competitions, Appere has featured 80 times for Dundee United, chipping in with eight goals and seven assists in the process.

Brady’s attacking options

A deal for Appere will only further bolster Northampton Town’s options at the top of the pitch, with three attackers already joining the club this month in the form of Eppiah, Kanu and Zimba.

Danny Rose and Benny Ashley-Seal are also options upfront, with winger Sam Hoskins also capable of filling in at striker if called upon.