Barnsley and Watford are reportedly in talks regarding a loan move for midfielder Domingos Quina.

The midfielder is currently out on loan at Fulham, but his parent club are looking to recall him and send him out to another Championship side where he can gain further game time.

A number of clubs are reportedly interested in taking the player until the end of the season, but Football Insider states that it is Barnsley who have entered talks over a deal for Quina.

Quina has experienced a difficult campaign minutes-wise so far, making just two appearances for a Cottagers side who sit top of the Championship table. There was the option for the Portuguese playmaker to move across London in a permanent deal, but a move elsewhere now looks likely.

The 22-year-old made his way through both Chelsea and West Ham’s youth ranks before moving to the Hornets in 2018, for whom he has made 37 appearances in total across multiple competitions.

This will mark Quina’s third loan spell in two years, after also completing a short stint at Spanish side Granada.

Where will Quina fit in at Barnsley?

If the move is finalised before the end of the window, the midfielder will be joining a Barnsley side struggling at the bottom of the second tier. The Tykes have even been passed by Derby County, who have experienced multiple point deductions since the beginning of the season.

Under the management of Poya Asbaghi, Barnsley have often utilised a 3-5-2 formation, which could see Quina perform across a number of positions. The Yorkshire side will certainly be gaining a player with Championship experience and flair that they have so far lacked.

Barnsley’s next matchup comes on Wednesday, as they take on fellow strugglers Cardiff City in a crucial tie. Tykes’ fans will be hoping their squad has been added to by the end of the day as they look to climb out of the relegation zone.