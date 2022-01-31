Sheffield United have opted to recall young striker Daniel Jebbison from his loan spell with Burton Albion, it has been confirmed.

Jebbison, 18, linked up with Burton Albion in the summer transfer window in a bid to pick up more senior game time away from Sheffield United.

The young star has made good on his chance with the Brewers, becoming a key player for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side.

Now, it has been confirmed by the Blades that Jebbison has been recalled from his loan spell at the Pirelli Stadium.

As announced on the Championship club’s official website, the Canada-born talent has returned to Bramall Lane, coming back to bolster Paul Heckingbottom’s options at the top of the pitch.

The decision comes after injuries to Rhian Brewster and Iliman Ndiaye, with Heckingbottom triggering the recall option in Jebbison’s Burton deal.

Time at the Pirelli…

While on the books with Burton, Jebbison played 23 times across all competitions, securing a starting spot in Hasselbaink’s time with the Brewers.

Across all competitions, the Sheffield United prodigy managed nine goals in 23 outings for Burton, with seven of his strikes coming in League One. In his last 10 league games for the club, he netted six times, including a brace in a 4-0 win over Accrington Stanley back in November.

First-team chance

Jebbison has already made six appearances for the Blades, scoring once. Now, after an impressive spell with Burton and with Heckingbottom seemingly looking to bring him into his plans, Jebbison will be hoping to make good on his chance to break into the first-team.

Sheffield United’s next tie sees them come up against Birmingham City on Friday night and a win could put them within touching distance of the play-off spots.