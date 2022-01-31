Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is reportedly undergoing a medical at Bournemouth ahead of a loan deal until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old is set to sign for the Cherries on a six-month loan deal, as per Lee Ryder, after reports broke yesterday of an agreement between the two clubs.

Freddie Woodman undergoing medical at AFC Bournemouth for loan deal #nufc — Lee Ryder (@lee_ryder) January 31, 2022

Woodman marks one of several reported transfer targets of Scott Parker, who is looking to vastly improve his squad going into the second half of the season.

Recent Form

This is set to be the Englishman’s third loan stint in the second tier, after completing a duo of successful campaigns with Swansea City over the previous two years. He also has a Championship Golden Glove award to show for his time in Wales.

Woodman has been with the Magpies from an early age and has made his way through the club’s youth ranks. He has also been sent out on other loan stints to Hartlepool, Crawley, Kilmarnock and Aberdeen.

The shot-stopper will be looking to gain some valuable minutes back in the Championship over the remainder of the season, after making just four appearances for Newcastle so far this season.

Where will Woodman fit in?

Bournemouth have deployed Irish youngster Mark Travers between the sticks this season, who has been a key part of the best defensive team in the Championship so far.

A deal for Woodman would provide Parker with some more cover and competition in the goalkeeper position for the rest of the season and he would be gaining a number one with much experience in the second tier providing the move goes through.

The Cherries will be looking to continue in their hunt for automatic promotion, and improve on their recent performances which have seen Blackburn Rovers pass them in the table.

Their next match comes in the FA Cup fourth round this Sunday, as they take on National League side Boreham Wood.