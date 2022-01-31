Nottingham Forest have had a bid rejected for Bristol City hotshot Antoine Semenyo, according to a report by Bristol Live.

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing the in-demand striker today.

Semenyo, 22, is believed to be attracting plenty of interest with the January transfer window shutting today at 11pm.

Bristol Live says the Reds’ bid for him has been rebuffed and it is yet to be known whether they will return with another one at this stage.

Bristol City situation

Semenyo has been catching the eye for Bristol City over recent times and has been a hit with them this season, chipping in with four goals and six assists in 16 matches in all competitions.

He has been on the books of the Robins for his whole career to date and has made the transition from being an academy player into a first-team regular. The youngster has also had loan spells away from Ashton Gate in the past at Bath City, Newport County and Sunderland to gain experience.

Nigel Pearson’s side will be desperate to keep hold of him for the second-half of this campaign at least but their resolve is being tested.

Nottingham Forest in for him?

It is no surprise to see Nottingham Forest keen on Semenyo. Steve Cooper’s side have a vacancy to fill in attack after they let Lyle Taylor leave on loan for fellow second tier outfit Birmingham City last week.

The Reds are eyeing promotion to the Premier League this term and are currently sat in 8th place.