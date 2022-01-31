Blackpool have seen their third bid for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan rejected.

Brannagan has been heavily linked with a move to Blackpool this month, with Neil Critchley determined to add a new central midfielder to his ranks before the window slams shut.

Now, as per a report from Lancs Live, Oxford United have rejected the Tangerines’ third bid for the former Liverpool midfielder.

Blackpool are said to be making a late push to bring Brannagan to Bloomfield Road before the end of the month, but it will come as a blow to their efforts to see their latest offer knocked back by the U’s once again.

A standout performance

Blackpool’s latest bid for Brannagan comes a matter of days after the midfielder inspired Oxford to a massive 7-2 win over Gillingham at the weekend.

In the high-scoring clash, Brannagan converted four penalties, with his penalties doubling his tally for the season, taking him to eight.

Starring in League One

Since first joining Oxford United in January 2018, Brannagan has emerged as one of the third tier’s top performers.

He has been a consistent star in the middle of the park at the Kassam Stadium, holding down a starting spot for much of his time with the club. Across all competitions, the 25-year-old has played 172 times for the U’s, chipping in with 23 goals and 14 assists in the process.

His wide passing range has made him a key cog in Karl Robinson’s side, with his displays putting him on the radar of Blackpool this month.