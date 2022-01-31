Bournemouth are reportedly set to sign Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bournemouth and Liverpool have agreed on a move which will see the 24-year-old arrive at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon for his medical, as per Mark McAdam.

This news comes after weeks of speculation regarding Phillips’ next destination, and it seems Bournemouth have beaten a number of English clubs, including Watford, to his signature.

Recent form

Having made his way through Liverpool’s various youth ranks, the defender was finally given an unexpected amount of first-team opportunities last season following major injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Jöel Matip.

Throughout the 2020/21 campaign, Phillips made 20 appearances in all competitions for the Reds, scoring one Premier League in the process.

The Englishman has struggled for game time this time around, however, meaning a loan move will be beneficial for all parties involved. After just three games played this season, it seems Bournemouth will act as the next step in his personal development.

Where will he fit in at Bournemouth?

Scott Parker has often set out his team with a back four this season, with Lloyd Kelly and veteran Gary Cahill occupying the central positions. If Phillips is to move down south, he would be joining a team with the best defensive record in the Championship.

Kelly has been subject to a large amount of media speculation during the transfer window, with the likes of Newcastle and Liverpool both reportedly interested. Phillips could be a replacement for Bournemouth’s star defender as the market draws to a close.

The Cherries’ next match sees them come up against National League side Boreham Wood in the FA Cup this Sunday. Supporters will surely be intrigued to see how many of their side’s transfer targets have entered the building before then.