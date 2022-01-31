Luton Town are making a late move for Sheffield United’s Luke Freeman, reports Alan Nixon.

Luton Town are keen to sign the attacking midfielder before the transfer deadline this evening at 11pm.

Freeman, 29, has struggled for game time during the first-half of this season and has made just eight appearances in all competitions.

Journalist Nixon claims the Hatters could hand him an escape route from Bramall Lane and has tweeted:

LUTON. Late move for Luke Freeman at SHEFF U. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2022

Sheffield United situation

Sheffield United swooped to sign him in 2019 but his move to South Yorkshire hasn’t really worked out.

He has made 24 appearances since linking up with them but has only managed a single goal. In addition, he was loaned out to Nottingham Forest last season.

Freeman is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

The Blades run the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer if they don’t cash in on him today.

Other spells

Freeman started out with spells as a youngster at Charlton Athletic and Gillingham before joining Arsenal. He never made a senior appearance for the Gunners though and left for Stevenage in 2014.

The Kent-born man was a hit during his two years at Boro before embarking on spells higher up the football pyramid at Bristol City and QPR.

His move to Sheffield United in the Premier League didn’t go to plan and he finds himself back in the Championship these days. However, Luton could now lure him back down south in a new move.