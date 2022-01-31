Championship clubs are said to be showing interest in Newcastle United left-back Jamal Lewis, who will be allowed to leave the Premier League club today.

The Athletic (transfer news live, 12:30, 31.01.22) states that with Aston Villa man Matt Targett poised to join Newcastle United on loan, the door will open for Lewis to head out on loan for the rest of the season.

Newcastle United correspondent Chris Waugh reports that some Premier League clubs and teams in the Championship are looking at a possible loan swoop for the left-back. It is added that a temporary Championship move is looking more likely, with the Magpies wary of strengthening their relegation rivals.

Lewis has struggled to recapture the form that saw him emerge as a standout player while on the books with Norwich City.

He fell down the pecking order under Steve Bruce’s management but has put in some promising displays under Eddie Howe, only for a hamstring injury to halt his momentum.

Proven in the Championship

Lewis’ breakthrough came in the Championship, making his way into Norwich’s first-team plans as they won promotion back to the Premier League.

He became a mainstay for the Canaries, playing a total of 100 times for the club before his departure. 64 of those appearances came in the Championship, chipping in with four assists in the second-tier along the way.

Able to feature as a left-back or left wing-back, Lewis would be a solid signing for any Championship club looking to fight for promotion this season.