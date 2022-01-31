Sunderland are interested in Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White, according to a report by the Evening Standard.

Sunderland are one of a few Football League clubs who are said to be pursuing a loan deal for the youngster.

White, 20, spent time on loan in League One at Portsmouth last season.

The Evening Standard claim Luton Town, Hull City, Portsmouth and Stoke City are also keen on him as well.

Story so far

White has been on the books at Tottenham for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a key player for the London club at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first-team debut in November 2020 in a European clash against Ludogerets.

The midfielder has since played once more for Spurs senior side and could potentially be loaned out before the transfer deadline this evening to get some more experience.

White made 22 appearances for Portsmouth last term in all competitions before heading back to his parent club last summer. He has since just been playing development football during the first-half of this campaign.

Where would he fit in at Sunderland?

The England youth international would Sunderland more competition and depth in the middle of the park as they hunt down promotion.

He proved at Fratton Park last term that he is perfectly capable of performing at League One level and looks to have a promising future in the game.

The Black Cats will have to bat away competition from elsewhere for his signature though.