Huddersfield Town are said to have seen an offer rejected for Fortuna Sittard attacking midfielder Zian Flemming.

Flemming, 23, has been linked with a move to the Championship this month.

Millwall were said to have seen a bid rejected for the Fortuna Sittard star earlier in the month and now, Dutch news outlet Voetbal International has claimed Huddersfield Town have also seen an offer knocked back.

The report states that the fee is unknown, but Fortuna Sittard are showing no interest in selling Flemming unless “extreme bids” come in.

It is added that the club see the attacking midfielder as a key player in their bid to fend off relegation from the Eredivisie, with Fortuna currently sat in 17th place after 20 games. The Dutch outfit have picked up only 13 points from 20 games so far, leaving them in the relegation zone alongside PEC Zwolle.

More on Flemming…

Born in Amsterdam, Flemming started his career in Ajax’s youth academy before departing in July 2018 for PEC Zwolle.

He spent two years on the books there before switching to Fortuna Sittard in August 2020, becoming an influential player since making the move over from PEC Zwolle. Across all competitions, the versatile attacker has played 50 times for the club, chipping in with an impressive 17 goals and 10 assists.

Flemming is able to operate as both an attacking midfielder and striker, spending much of this season at the top of the pitch.

So far this campaign, the Dutchman has managed two goals and three assists in 15 Eredivisie games, playing all 90 minutes in every game since October 16th.