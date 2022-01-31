Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper has been the subject of a loan enquiry from League Two side Rochdale, it has been claimed.

Harper, 21, linked up with the Tractor Boys in the summer transfer window but has fallen down the pecking order at Portman Road.

The former West Brom and Birmingham City man is yet to make an appearance under Kieran McKenna’s management and now, clubs are looking to take him on loan.

As per a report from TWTD, a number of clubs have enquired about the possibility of taking Harper on loan, one of which is League Two side Rochdale.

It is said that some of Ipswich’s fellow League One sides have also been in contact regarding Harper’s availability.

Harper’s time with Town

Arriving in the summer under Paul Cook’s management, Harper was a regular starter in the early stages of the season, playing a part in Ipswich Town’s first 10 League One games.

However, since then, he has gone on to make only three more appearances in the third-tier, with his last league outing coming in Ipswich’s 4-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers on November 2nd.

Across all competitions, Harper has played 18 times for Ipswich this season, managing one assist in the process.

The likes of Tom Carroll, Sam Morsy, Lee Evans and January loan signing Tyreeq Bakinson are all ahead of Harper in the pecking order, so it makes sense for the young midfielder to head out on loan for regular game time elsewhere.