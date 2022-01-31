Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer is set to join Luton Town on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season, reports Sky Sports’ Rob Dorsett.

Steer, 29, has made just one Premier League appearance for Aston Villa this season.

The Englishman has been with the club for a number of years now but has only ever played as a back-up goalkeeper.

He’s enjoyed loan spells away from the club with the likes of Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic, and now looks set to add Luton Town to that list.

Sky Sports reporter Dorsett revealed on Twitter earlier today:

#avfc Jed Steer due to join #ltfc on loan for the rest of the season. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) January 31, 2022

The news comes just a day after the Hatters were being tipped to sign West Brom goalkeeper Alex Palmer on loan, but the club’s pursuit of Steer now suggests that a move for Palmer is off.

Luton’s goalkeeper options…

Nathan Jones has a couple of options in goal as it stands. James Shea has been his no.1 choice in recent weeks, coming in for Simon Sluga – the pair have eight and 19 Championship appearances to their names respectively this season.

And the story was the same last time round, though Sluga eventually cemented his place in goal.

Jones then hasn’t really had an out and out, comfortable no.1 goalkeeper since his side earned promotion to the Championship a couple of years ago and so Steer could yet have a role to play in Luton’s end to the campaign.

He’s no doubt a player with great experience in the game and having struggled for game time at Villa Park in recent seasons, he’ll no doubt be gunning to start playing some regular football again.

Up next for Luton Town is a trip to Swansea City tomorrow evening.