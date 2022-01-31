MK Dons and Oxford United are showing an interest in Brighton and Hove Albion youngster Haydon Roberts, who could leave on loan before the transfer window slams shut.

Roberts, 19, has been linked with a temporary move to the Football League this month.

League One side Sheffield Wednesday were said to be keen on a loan deal for the Brighton talent, only for Owls boss Darren Moore to cool his interest in the young defender.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on Roberts’ situation, with The Athletic (transfer news live, 31.01.22) stating he could yet head out on loan.

Brighton correspondent Andy Taylor reports that the former Rochdale loan man will be allowed to head out on a temporary deal once again regardless of Dan Burn’s impending move to Newcastle United. MK Dons and Oxford United are said to be showing an interest in a loan deal for Roberts.

A promising talent

Roberts looks to be a promising talent for the future and could be a worthy addition for either MK or Oxford today.

A left-footed defender, Roberts plays most of his football on the left-hand side of a back three, but he can feature in a range of positions. The versatile talent can also operate as a left-back, also operating as a defensive midfielder on occasion too.

He has featured heavily for Brighton’s youth sides and is now looking to get some more senior experience under his belt, having played six times for the Seagulls’ first-team since making his way through their academy. This season has seen Roberts play three times for Graham Potter’s side, with all three outings coming in the Carabao Cup.