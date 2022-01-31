Cardiff City are set to sign Stoke City striker Sam Surridge on loan, it has been reported.

The Bluebirds have already bolstered their attacking ranks this month, bringing Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill in on loan.

Now, as per a report from BBC Sport, Cardiff City are set to add a second striker on a temporary basis, with Stoke City man Surridge poised to link up with the club.

The report states that Surridge is set to come as star man Kieffer Moore nears a switch to promotion chasers Bournemouth.

Surridge, 23, has been a regular in Michael O’Neill’s first-team plans this season but the majority of his game time has come as a substitute. 14 of his 20 Championship outings have come off the bench, but he hasn’t appeared for the Potters since their 2-1 loss to Preston North End at the start of the month.

Surridge’s record in front of goal

Since joining Stoke in the summer transfer window, the former England U21 international has managed four goals in 24 games this season.

He has previously enjoyed successful spells with Oldham Athletic and Swansea City, picking up game time on loan with the duo away from Bournemouth. Surridge managed 12 goals in 20 games with the Latics and scored seven goals in 23 games while on loan in South Wales with Swansea.

With Moore heading out, Surridge will be tasked with helping fire Steve Morison’s side back up the table. Cardiff currently sit in 20th place, securing an impressive win over Nottingham Forest last time out.