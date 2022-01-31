Doncaster Rovers have announced the signing of former Tottenham Hotspur youngster Reo Griffiths.

Doncaster Rovers have today confirmed the signing of Griffiths, 21, on a two-and-a-half year deal subject to international clearance.

The attacker is a product of the Tottenham youth academy but arrives at the Keepmoat from French Ligue 1 side Lyon.

He never made a first-team appearance for Lyon however, and never made his Premier League debut for Spurs.

Griffiths then will be hoping he can start to play some regular first-team football with Doncaster Rovers who currently sit bottom of the League One table, with just one win in their last seven.

Rovers not out yet…

Doncaster Rovers have endured a torrid season. Gary McSheffrey is now the man in charge and he’s had a mixed start to his tenure, but he’s managed to make a number of signings this month.

Griffiths is one of a number of arrivals with the likes of Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger, Jonathan Mitchell, Josh Martin, Mipo Odubeko and Ben Jackson all arriving either on permanent deals or on loan, with Adam Clayton also joining on a free transfer.

Griffiths though looks like a player for the future. He’s obvious unproven but he will have enjoyed a good football upbringing with the likes of Spurs and Lyon, and League One is a good level for young players to prove their worth.

It’ll be difficult for McSheffrey’s side to avoid the drop this season however. They now find themselves 10 points adrift after 28 games of the season, with a home game against league leaders Rotherham United next on the agenda.