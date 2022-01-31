Liverpool ‘remain’ interested in a deal to sign Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho as we enter the final hours of transfer deadline day.

Carvalho, 19, has been in sensational form for Fulham of late. The Portuguese-born youngster has scored seven goals and assisted four in his 18 league appearances this season, though his future is very much up in the air.

He remains out of contract at the end of the season. Fulham have been desperately trying to get him to renew his stay but Carvalho has already rejected the offer of a new deal.

And plenty of teams have been linked with the Englishman, though it’s Liverpool who seem to be the most keen at the moment.

The Times’ Paul Joyce (via AnfieldWatch) revealed yesterday that the Reds have submitted a formal bid for Carvalho, thought to be in the region of £5million:

🚨 NEW: Liverpool have submitted a bid for Fabio Carvalho. #awlive [paul joyce – times] pic.twitter.com/RO7ij6XFaM — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 30, 2022

And now Sky Sports are saying today that Liverpool remain interested in a deal for the Fulham youngster, with the January transfer window set to slam shut at 11pm tonight.

Will the Reds get their man?

Carvalho has certainly put Fulham in a difficult position by rejecting the offer of a new deal earlier in the season.

It’s understandable that he’d want to play at the highest level possible, but Fulham now find themselves with a tough decision to make – sell Carvalho for as little as £5million, or risk losing him for nothing in the summer.

Liverpool are shrewd in the transfer market and scooping Carvalho for £5million would be daylight robbery. But with Fulham eyeing a return to the Premier League, it seems unlikely that Marco Silva’s side would want to part ways with a key player in Carvalho for so little, when he could help them on their way to promotion.