Mansfield Town and Leyton Orient are among a host of clubs interested in Jon Nolan, as detailed in a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

The midfielder is now a free agent after parting company with Ipswich Town yesterday.

Nolan, 29, has a big decision to make on his future now and is not short of potential suitors.

The East Anglian Daily Times suggests the likes of Peterborough United, Fleetwood Town, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers are also keen.

Ipswich spell

Nolan has spent the past three-and-half years on the books at Ipswich but has seen his game time gradually decrease.

He joined the East Anglian outfit in 2018 and has since made 70 appearances for them in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

The former England C international was signed by the Tractor Boys by their former boss Paul Hurst but they were relegated from the Championship in his first year at the club.

Early career

Nolan started out at Everton before leaving for Stockport County as a youngster in 2011.

The Liverpudlian went on to become a key player for the Hatters and scored three goals in 63 games before embarking on spells at Lincoln City, Wrexham, Grimsby Town, Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town.

His move to the Championship was his big break but his time overall at Ipswich was a bit hit and miss.

Mansfield and Leyton Orient are now among a few Football League clubs who are interested in boosting their midfield by swiftly snapping him up after his exit from Kieran McKenna’s side.