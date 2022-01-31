Portsmouth have entered into talks with Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing ahead of a short-term loan move until the end of the season, according to Wayne Veysey at Football Insider.

Middlesbrough loaned Wing to Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the campaign, but despite impressing initially, he has found his playing time diminish in recent weeks.

In the past three games Wing has not been involved in the matchday squad and is now seen as surplus to requirements at Hillsborough.

Middlesbrough will now look to cut the midfielder’s current deal short and loan him elsewhere, with Portsmouth looking the most likely destination.

Danny Cowley’s side are reportedly already in talks to bring the 26-year-old to Fratton Park before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Portsmouth have turned their attention to the on loan Boro man after a their attempted move to sign Rotherham United’s Jamie Lindsay was ultimately pushed back.

If he was to sign on loan, Wing would be in direct competition with the likes of Ryan Tunnicliffe, Shaun Williams, Joe Morrell, and Louis Thompson, and so he will need to shift a few players in order to get a chance.

At Middlesbrough, Wing may see his days limited. The likes of Jonny Howson, Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks, Paddy McNair and new boy Riley McGree are all ahead of him in the pecking order.

If the move to Pompey goes well he could extend his stay beyond the end of the season and sign permanently. Although, only time will tell what materialises.