Hull City are in talks with West Ham United defender Harrison Ashby, according to a report by Football Insider.

Hull City are looking to land the right-back before the transfer deadline at 11pm this evening.

Ashby, 20, has made three first-team appearances for the Hammers during the first-half of this season.

However, Football Insider claim the the Tigers are now trying to persuade David Moyes’ side to let him move to East Yorkshire on a temporary basis.

Career to date

Ashby spent time in the academy at Chelsea before switching to West Ham as a youngster. He has since risen up through the academy of the London club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Hammers handed him his first professional contract in the summer of 2020 and he made his senior debut a couple of months later in a League Cup clash against Charlton Athletic.

Hull move?

It is a new era at Hull following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club last week and they have made one signing so far in this transfer window by bringing Regan Slater back to the club from Sheffield United.

Ashby would boost the Tigers’ options in defence and would get plenty of game time in the Championship.

Shota Arveladze is the new manager at the MKM Stadium and won his first game at the helm 2-0 against Swansea City over the weekend.

Hull have won their last three games on the spin in the league.