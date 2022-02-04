From Tranmere Rovers’ academy to the Stadium of Light, what happened to Max Power after he left Prenton Park in the summer of 2015?

A product of Tranmere Rovers’ academy, Power made his debut for the Whites in the 2011/12 season as an exciting, young prospect for the fans to look forward to.

Power eventually came into his own at the club, gradually getting more game time and developed brilliantly in the centre of midfield. Although Power was involved in Rovers’ upsetting back-to-back relegations, he was arguably the Whites’ best player in both seasons, even picking up the top scorer award in the 2014/15 season.

After successive relegations that left Tranmere in the National League and with Power out of contract, Wigan Athletic signed the then 21-year-old on a deal involving compensation to the Whites.

In his time at Wigan Athletic, he played 143 games over three seasons, notching up an impressive 11 goals and 24 assists. In this time, he also helped the Latics get promoted to the Championship twice, getting relegated in between each promotion.

After Power helped Wigan with promotion to the Championship it was time for a change of scene once again, this time heading up north to Sunderland. In the summer of 2018, Sunderland signed the Birkenhead man on an initial loan deal that was to be made permanent in January.

For Sunderland, Power made 136 appearances, playing a more defensive role, managing 20 goal contributions in his time at the club (13 goals, seven assists).

Power spent three years at Sunderland trying to recreate the success of League One promotion he had with Wigan but it wasn’t to be, failing on each occasion. It wasn’t all gloomy for Power though, as he did win the EFL Trophy in fitting fashion against former club Tranmere.

After his time at Sunderland came to an end in the summer of 2021, Power re-joined the Latics on a two-year deal. He’s played 31 games for Wigan since his return, managing an impressive five goals and 10 assists while mainly operating in a new role at right-back.

The 28-year-old is certainly one of Tranmere’s best academy players and will be a player looked back on fondly by the SWA.