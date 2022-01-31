Mansfield Town have joined the race for Fleetwood Town’s Harrison Biggins, reports Alan Nixon.

Mansfield Town could make a late push to sign the midfielder before the transfer deadline tonight.

Biggins, 25, is also on the radar of League Two side Hartlepool United.

However, the Pools have company from a league rival now with journalist Nixon tweeting:

MANSFIELD. Late play for Biggins at FLEETWOOD. Blow for HARTLEPOOL. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2022

Mansfield are flying

Mansfield have been flying over the past couple of months and have established themselves as serious promotion contenders after a poor start to the season.

Nigel Clough has really started to put his own stamp on the Stags and the potential addition of Biggins will further boost their squad ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

More on Biggins

Biggins has been a regular for Fleetwood recently in League One and has played 28 times this term as the Cod Army fight for survival.

However, Stephen Crainey’s side risk losing him for free this summer with his current contract up at the end of June.

They loaned him out to Barrow last season after he saw his game time dry up but he has since broken into their side since returning from his stint in Cumbria.

Prior to his move to Fleetwood, the Sheffield-born man had spells at Barnsley and Stocksbridge Park Steels.

What next?

Fleetwood will be wary of his uncertain contract situation which Mansfield or Hartlepool could exploit with a cash bid today.

Clough’s side sit 6th in the league table right, whilst Graeme Lee’s men are in 16th position.