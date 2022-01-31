Chronicle reporter James Hunter has revealed that there’s been ‘no contact’ between Sunderland and Everton coach Duncan Ferguson.

Sunderland sacked Lee Johnson after a 6-0 defeat away at Bolton Wanderers over the weekend.

It’s a decision that’s surprised many Sunderland fans with the club currently sitting in 3rd place of the League One table, and still just two points behind leaders Rotherham United.

Nevertheless, Ferguson is one of the early names being linked with the vacancy at the Stadium of Light.

But Chronicle reporter Hunter has taken to Twitter to reveal that there’s not yet been any contact between Sunderland and Ferguson’s current club Everton:

Duncan Ferguson has been heavily linked with the #safc managerial vacancy but there has been no contact (as yet) between the club and his representatives — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) January 31, 2022

Ferguson, 50, was in caretaker charge of the Toffees following their sacking of Rafa Benitez earlier this month.

Frank Lampard has since been installed as their new manager and The Times’ Paul Joyce says that Lampard wants Ferguson to stay at Goodison Park under his regime:

Frank Lampard has asked Duncan Ferguson to stay at Everton and be part of his staff. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2022

The right man for Sunderland?

Sunderland are clearly a side with great players and great potential. But they’re yet to stumble across the right manager to take them back up into the Championship, and set them on their way to the Premier League once again.

As a player, Ferguson was always tenacious. Formerly of Everton and also Newcastle United, he’s made a name for himself at Everton as a no-nonsense coach and that kind of mentality could be exactly what Sunderland need to find some consistency in their bid for promotion.

It’d certainly be a gamble from the Sunderland owners. But there isn’t a whole lot of options on the managerial market as it stands – up next for the Black Cats is a home game v Doncaster Rovers this weekend.