Barnsley are set to sign Amine Bassi from Metz, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Barnsley are closing in on the addition of the midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Bassi, 24, has arrived in England and is expected to be announced as a Tykes’ player this afternoon assuming his medical checks go well.

The Barnsley Chronicle hint the Yorkshire club are working on another signing as well but that one isn’t as advanced yet.

Who is Bassi?

Bassi has spent his whole career to date playing in France and is now poised to switch country for a new challenge in his career.

He was a key player for Barnsley’s sister club AS Nancy from 2017 to 2021 having previously impressed for their B team.

The attacking midfielder went on to play 119 games for in all competitions and chipped in with an impressive 26 goals and 17 assists.

Metz swooped to sign him over the summer but he has struggled for game time this term.

Barnsley need signings

Barnsley are bottom of the Championship and are at serious risk of dropping back in League One unless they can turn their season around.

The Tykes were beaten 1-0 at home to AFC Bournemouth last time out and are yet to make a signing this month under Poya Asbaghi.

It appears they are leaving all their business for the final day and Bassi is someone who is a bit of an unknown quantity. However, he will give them more depth and competition for places in midfield.