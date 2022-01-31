Hull City are looking to sign Brighton and Hove Albion’s Ryan Longman on a permanent deal, reports Andy Naylor.

The youngster has impressed since joining the Tigers on loan last summer.

Longman, 21, has made 20 appearances during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with four goals and four assists.

Shota Arveladze now wants to snap him up for good, with The Athletic reporter Nayor tweeting:

The first news of the day involving Brighton. #BHAFC Ryan Longman's loan move to Hull could become permanent.https://t.co/VbvosYO5Vw — Andy Naylor (@AndyNaylorBHAFC) January 31, 2022

The72 exclusively reported earlier this month that Hull were eager to strike a permanent deal for him and faced competition from the likes of Nottingham Forest, Preston North End and Huddersfield Town.

Hit at Hull

It took Longman a couple of months to adapt to life at the MKM Stadium but he has established himself as one of their key players over the past couple of months.

He scored a wonder goal in their FA Cup clash against Everton earlier this month and also scored the winner for his side away at AFC Bournemouth.

Story so far

The youngster has been on the books at Brighton for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy of the Seagulls.

He has made one senior appearance for the Premier League side to date in a League Cup clash away at Aston Villa in 2019.

Longman was loaned out for the first time to AFC Wimbledon last season and impressed during his time in League One. He fired nine goals in 51 games for the Dons to earn a move to Hull and has since adapted well to the step up to the Championship.