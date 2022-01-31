Former Millwall and Cardiff City manager Neil Harris is close to being named as Gillingham’s new manager, reports Alex Crook.

Harris has been out of work since leaving Cardiff City at the start of last year.

The 44-year-old was in the job for little over a year, winning 24 of his 62 games in charge and achieving an unexpected top-six finish with the club during the 2019/20 season.

Harris previously made a name for himself as a manager at Millwall where he oversaw 245 games in a four-year spell, winning promotion from League One in 2017.

And now Harris will be hoping to achieve the same feat with Gillingham who currently sit in 23rd place of the League One table.

TalkSPORT reporter Crook tweeted earlier this morning:

In non #DeadlineDay news. Expecting Neil Harris to be named new #Gillingham manager. Good appointment IMHO — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 31, 2022

Gillingham have been without a manager since sacking Steve Evans at the start of the month. It’s been a torrid season so far for the Gills who’ve claimed just 19 points from their opening 28 league fixtures, finding themselves already 10 points adrift.

A great escape?

Harris is a keen manager. He’s experience in promotion and top-six finishes, but not so much in relegation battles.

It’ll be interesting to see how he handles this Gillingham side, coming in after a 7-2 defeat at home to Oxford United over the weekend.

But it’s certainly a step in a positive direction – Evans is a respected manager but his methods had perhaps fallen out of tune with the times, and so Harris will be expected to implement a more modern approach at the club.

Up next for Gillingham is a home game v fellow strugglers Crewe Alexandra tomorrow evening.