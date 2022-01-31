Crystal Palace now want youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi to stay at Crystal Palace, after the youngster was linked with a move away from the club.

The72 was the first to break the news over the weekend that Rak-Sakyi, 19, was poised to be sent out on loan.

We revealed that a number of English Football League sides were interested in a move, including Cardiff City, Reading, Accrington Stanley, MK Dons and Oxford United.

Now though, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has revealed that Eagles boss Patrick Vieira wants Rak-Sakyi to stay at Selhurst Park for the second half of this season.

He tweeted earlier this morning:

ACCRINGTON. Loan deal for exciting Rak Sakyi is off. Vieira now wants him to stay. Shame. Would have been good for the lad. And Stanley. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 31, 2022

A blow for Stanley…

As Nixon points out, Rak-Sakyi to Accrington Stanley would’ve been a really shrewd move, potentially for all involved.

The youngster would’ve gained some quality experience at a decent level and with a club who are competing in League One.

It would certainly have been more influential than say a loan move to either Cardiff City or Reading, who are both struggling in the Championship this season.

But he’s Palace’s player. Vieira will surely want to keep him in and around the first-team for the remainder of the campaign so that he can continue to train around the club’s top players, and work on his game.

And that might be with a view to loaning him out in the summer. Rak-Sakyi will have no shortage of suitors come the summer time, and an EFL move could be ideal for his progression come that time.